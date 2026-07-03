Putin congratulates Trump on 250th anniversary of US independence

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to U.S. leader Donald Trump on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

"The signing of the United States Declaration of Independence not only heralded the birth of your nation but also constituted a landmark event in world history. It was then that Russia extended its unequivocal support to the North American colonists in their struggle for freedom from British rule," the message published on the Kremlin website says.

Russia and the U.S., as the world's two largest nuclear powers, bear a special responsibility for ensuring global security and stability, Putin stressed.

"We fought as allies in two world wars, together liberating humanity from the horrors of Nazism, and subsequently played a pivotal role in shaping the foundations of the contemporary world order," Putin said.

According to him, the establishment of constructive, equitable and mutually beneficial relations between Moscow and Washington serves the interests not only of our peoples but also of the entire international community.

"Donald, I wish you and your loved ones health, well-being and every success, and I wish all citizens of the U.S. happiness and prosperity," Putin said.

On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress, meeting in Philadelphia, adopted a document proclaiming that the 13 American colonies, then at war with Great Britain, no longer regarded themselves as part of the British Empire and had formed a new nation - the United States of America. This year, the U.S. celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.