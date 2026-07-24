At a meeting with Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are strategic not in words, but in deeds.

Russian-Kazakh relations are developing successfully, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which took place before the Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk.

"They (Russia-Kazakhstan relations – ed.) are truly strategic not in words, but in deeds,”

– Vladimir Putin said.

The head of state also noted the active cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in the international arena, including through participation in all regional organizations. In addition, the Russian leader drew attention to the significant increase in trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan.