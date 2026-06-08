Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia-China trade volume jumps by nearly 23 percent

Russia-China trade volume jumps by nearly 23 percent
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The trade volume between Russia and China in January-May increased by 22.9% year-on-year to $109.5 billion, according to the General Customs Administration of the People's Republic of China.

Exports from China to Russia rose by 26.4% to $49.17 billion, while imports from Russia to China increased by 20.2% to $60.35 billion.

In May, the turnover amounted to $23.72 billion, flat on April levels.

Oil, natural gas, and coal were Russia’s key trading items. Other goods include copper and copper ore, wood, fuel, and seafood.

China exports a wide range of products to Russia, from cars, tractors, computers, smartphones, industrial and specialized equipment to children's toys and alcohol.

The trade turnover between the two countries hit a record high in 2024, when it topped $244 billion. In 2025, the trade turnover between China and Russia slipped by 6.9% to $228.1 billion.

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