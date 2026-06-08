Russia Day to celebrated in style at the Elbrus resort

The upcoming Russia Day will be celebrated in a vibrant and joyful manner at the Elbrus resort: a disco at an altitude of 3,500 meters and a bubble show are on the program.

Russia Day will be celebrated with a rich program at the Elbrus resort in Kabardino-Balkaria, the resort administration informs.

On June 12, festive events will take place at the fairground. The event begins at 12:00 PM and runs until 3:00 PM.

The program includes children's quests, master classes, and a bubble show. Participants will receive gifts. Interactive activities are also planned.