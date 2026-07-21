Russia and China call on US and Iran to end fighting

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Miao Deyu have held political consultations on the Middle East issues, with the countries supporting an end to hostilities between the U.S. and Iran as soon as possible and conflict settlement based on the Islamabad memorandum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The focus of the talks was on the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

"The sides emphasized the need to cease hostilities between the U.S. and Iran as soon as possible and return to a political and diplomatic process based on the Islamabad memorandum to reach a long-term comprehensive agreement. The parties supported the efforts of Pakistani and Arab mediators," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the sides noted that countries not involved in the fighting must promote peace, not strife.

"In that context, the Russian side presented its proposals under the updated Concept for Ensuring Collective Security in the Persian Gulf Zone," the report reads.

The diplomats agreed that negative events in the Middle East should not overshadow the region’s priority task of resolving the Palestine-Israel conflict.

"The sides emphasized the need to secure a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to normalize the situation on the West Bank of the Jordan River. The parties reaffirmed their unified position in favor of a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on the well-established international legal framework, which provides for the creation of an independent, territorially integral and viable State of Palestine," the ministry noted.

The parties also reviewed the situation in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, and Libya.