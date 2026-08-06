Russia increases grain imports to Türkiye by two-thirds

Russian grain shipments to Türkiye grew by 67% in the first seven months of this year compared with the same period in 2025, the Federal Centre for Agricultural Safety and Quality Assessment reported.

Türkiye received a total of 6.7 million tonnes of Russian grain and processed products during this period.

Grain shipments doubled to 4.5 million tonnes, with wheat imports also doubling to 3.2 million tonnes.

Barley imports jumped fivefold to 330,000 tonnes, while corn and lentil imports tripled, reaching 940,000 tonnes and 86,000 tonnes respectively. Türkiye also increased its purchases of Russian peas by 36% and other legumes by 29%, to 387,000 tonnes.