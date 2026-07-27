Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia has never cut off ties with other countries and has no plans to do so in the future.

Russia has never erected barriers between itself and other states, President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

"Russia has never shut itself off from anyone and has no plans to do so,”

– Vladimir Putin said.

The head of state emphasized the importance of contacts between Russia and friendly countries, or more precisely, with their governments.