Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia plays significant role in Saudi Arabia's economic development

Флаги Саудовской Аравии и России
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Moscow, Sami Mohammed Al-Sadhan, spoke about Russia's role in the Kingdom's economic development.

Saudi Arabia's economic development is taking place with significant participation from Russia, the Kingdom's Ambassador to Moscow, Sami Mohammed Al-Sadhan said.

He made this statement during a ceremony marking the centenary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The event was organized by the Saudi Embassy in Moscow.

The diplomat reiterated the century-long friendship that unites Russia and Saudi Arabia, as well as the many years of cooperation based on the principles of trust, mutual respect, and the two countries' shared interests.

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