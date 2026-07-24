Russia plays significant role in Saudi Arabia's economic development

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Moscow, Sami Mohammed Al-Sadhan, spoke about Russia's role in the Kingdom's economic development.

Saudi Arabia's economic development is taking place with significant participation from Russia, the Kingdom's Ambassador to Moscow, Sami Mohammed Al-Sadhan said.

He made this statement during a ceremony marking the centenary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The event was organized by the Saudi Embassy in Moscow.

The diplomat reiterated the century-long friendship that unites Russia and Saudi Arabia, as well as the many years of cooperation based on the principles of trust, mutual respect, and the two countries' shared interests.