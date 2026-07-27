Russia to increase tourist arrivals from China

Russia plans to increase the number of tourist arrivals from China to 5.5 mln by 2030, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with the Russian Arctic and Far East Development portal.

"We have plans to increase the volume of tourist flow from the PRC to 5.5 mln people by 2030, with the Far East expected to account for 1.8 mln of them," Andrey Rudenko said.

The deputy minister noted that one of the key drivers bolstering the positive momentum of our interaction is the traditional friendship between the peoples of Russia and China.