Silk Road International Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan

The opening of the 15th International Silk Road Festival took place in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja. Concerts and other cultural events will be held in the coming days.

The 15th International Silk Road Festival has opened in Azerbaijan, a statement of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan reads.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Union of Composers, and the Fikret Amirov Ganja State Philharmonic.

The ministry emphasized that the Silk Road Festival is a platform that brings together the music and culture of various nations. It opens up new opportunities for the development of cultural dialogue and cooperation between countries.

As part of the festival, the Ak-Niyet folk dance ensemble of the Seitek National Children and Youth Center (Bishkek) performed national dances.