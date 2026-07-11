US-Iran memorandum enters crisis - Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has said that Iran acted in good faith but the United States plunged Islamabad memorandum of understanding into serious crisis.

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Monday, the spokesman addressed a number of current regional developments, especially the renewed U.S. aggression against Iran.

In response to a question about the future of the Islamabad Understanding given recent U.S. actions, Baghaei said that Iran has never been the first to violate its commitments.

According to him, Iran entered negotiations with seriousness and diligence, considering its interests, and when it reached an understanding, it acted with good faith and seriousness in fulfilling its commitments.

"There is no doubt that this matter has entered a crisis," Baghaei said.

He stressed that the party that has continuously committed violations within the framework of this understanding is the United States."

In response to a question about Iran targeting certain Gulf countries in response to U.S. attacks, the diplomat said that Iran has not attacked and will not attack any country in the region.