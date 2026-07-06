US urges China to be included in arms control discussions

The United States voiced alarm over Beijing's nuclear program after China test-fired a purported long-range missile into the Pacific Ocean.

"Beijing's rapid and opaque nuclear weapons buildup is of great concern to the region and the world," the U.S. State Department statement reads.

The State Department urged China to "engage in meaningful arms control discussions and commit to a regularized notification arrangement for all intercontinental-range ballistic missile and space launches."

The United States in February allowed the expiration of New START, the last major arms control pact with Russia, as it insisted on a new agreement that also includes China.