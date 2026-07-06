Xi Jinping to visit US on September 24 - Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit the United States on September 24, U.S. President Donald Trump said at a meeting with his political supporters at the White House.

"For instance, President Xi is coming here, toward the end of September, 24, I believe," Trump said.

Trump visited Beijing on May 14-15. In early June, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the visit produce little tangible results. In his words, the goal of the visit was "direct interaction" between the leaders of "the two largest, most powerful countries in the world."