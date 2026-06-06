Yemen's Houthis ban Israeli shipping in Red Sea

Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement have carried out a missile strike on targets in the Tel Aviv area and announced a ban on Israeli shipping in the Red Sea, according to a statement by the Houthi military.

"The Yemeni armed forces have launched missiles at important targets of the Israeli enemy in Tel Aviv, which were precisely hit," the statement reads.

The rebels also announced "a full and complete ban on the Israeli enemy’s shipping in the Red Sea."