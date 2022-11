5 Nov. 16:55

The authorities of the Kostroma region declared November 7 a day of mourning for fire victims who died in the Polygon cafe.

Last night the fire occurred at the cafe as a result of several shots of flares fired in the room by one of the guests. The bodies of 13 dead were found at the scene.

On the day of mourning in the region, state flags will be flown at half-mast and entertainment events and TV shows cancelled.