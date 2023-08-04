OIC supports Azerbaijan's Aghdam-Khankendi road proposal

4 Aug. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Countries has welcomed Azerbaijan's proposal to use Aghdam-Khankendi route for the transportation of cargo larger than medical products for Armenian residents of Karabakh.

"Such initiatives would further contribute to the reintegration of the residents into Azerbaijani society. The General Secretariat also called on Armenia to refrain from any provocative actions, and support the utilization of Aghdam-Khankendi as well as other routes proposed by Azerbaijan to meet the needs of the Armenian population," the statement reads.

Besides, the General Secretariat, recognizing the legitimate decisions by Azerbaijan to establish border checkpoints on its territory, in response to security threats and in line with principles and norms of international law, has also welcomed the facilitation provided by Azerbaijan to use the Lachin-Khankendi road for medical purposes by the Armenian residents of Karabakh.

The OIC General Secretariat underscored the need to move forward on the path of peace and to take necessary steps to strengthen security and stability in the region.