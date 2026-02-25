Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow and Tehran continue to develop mutually beneficial cooperation - Zakharova

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia and Iran continue expanding their bilateral cooperation despite heightened tensions around Iran driven by the USA, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova stated that Washington regularly issues threats against Tehran, engages in intimidation, and behaves in an irresponsible manner, contributing to regional instability.

"Despite this, Russia and Iran continue to systematically develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the interests of the peoples of both countries",

Zakharova added.

