Upper Lars closed to all traffic

According to the press service of the North Ossetian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the traffic is prohibited on the entire Georgian Military Highway due to dangerous weather conditions.

The ministry explained that the restrictions were introduced due to the inability to ensure safe passage. Corresponding recommendations were also issued by the Georgian Border Police.

"...traffic of all types of vehicles is prohibited on the Vladikavkaz-Lars section in both directions from 3:00 PM on February 26, 2026, until further notice",

North Ossetian Ministry of Emergency Situations said.