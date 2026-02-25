Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran will not have nuclear weapons - Pezeshkian

© Photo: Iranian President's Website

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced, as reported by Iranian media, that the country has no intentions of pursuing nuclear weapons development. 

He clarified that this stance is based on the prohibition of such weapons by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"A religious leader cannot lie like politicians. When he (Ali Khamenei – the editor's) says we will not have nuclear weapons, then we will not have them",

Masoud Pezeshkian said.

The president also commented on the ongoing nuclear negotiations with the USA taking place in Geneva, expressing optimism about the potential for positive outcomes.

 

