Baku and Washington discuss military cooperation prospects

27 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A telephone conversation took place with the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Sasha Baker on September 26, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The parties had a detailed exchange of views on relations between the two countries, the situation in the region and security issues," the statement reads.

During the telephone conversation, Hasanov and Baker also discussed prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation between the two countries.