Iran has no current plans for talks with US - Esmaeil Baghaei

Iran has no intention of holding talks with the USA at this time and is focused on defending the country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has said.

"Iran has no plans to hold negotiations with the United States at present and is focused on defense",

Baghaei said.

Baghaei added that Tehran does not intend to honour agreements that are violated by the other side, describing this as Iran's principled position.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Washington had failed to observe the ceasefire from the very beginning of the diplomatic process.