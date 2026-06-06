Istanbul's Basilica Cistern reopens

The Basilica Cistern in Istanbul has reopened following a court-ordered transfer to the Directorate General of Foundations, Türkiye's Tourism Ministry announced.

Entry is free for all visitors on June 6 and 7; after that, foreign tourists will need tickets. New pricing has not yet been approved - the previous fee was 1,900 lira ($45). Turkish citizens can visit the reservoir for free until the end of June, and from July onward with museum cards.

The cistern was closed on June 2 after a court ordered it to be seized from the private operator and handed over to state foundations. Built in the 6th century under Emperor Justinian, the reservoir is located in the Sultanahmet district near Hagia Sophia.