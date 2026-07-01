Kazakhstan says possibility of gasoline exports to Russia possible

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy said that it has not received any requests from Russia for fuel supplies, while noting that it could consider such sales on commercial terms.

This is possible exclusively if there is available resource capacity. The ministry emphasised that its unconditional priority remains the full and uninterrupted supply of the country’s domestic market.

"Export deliveries may be carried out only if there are no risks to meeting the needs of citizens and the economy of Kazakhstan," the statement reads.

Earlier, Kazakh Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov said said that Russia has not approached Kazakhstan with requests for fuel supplies, including as humanitarian aid.