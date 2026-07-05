Over 2,300 hectares cleared of mines in liberated territories of Azerbaijan in a week

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency reported that between June 29 and July 5, demining teams cleared 2,333.3 hectares of land in the country's liberated territories.

During the week, specialists discovered and neutralized 21 anti-tank mines, 23 anti-personnel mines, and 259 items of unexploded ordnance.

In addition to ANAMA personnel, forces from the Defense Ministry, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies participated in the clearance operations.

Demining activities were carried out in the districts of Terter, Aghdere, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadly, and Zangilan.