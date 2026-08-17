Jackie Chan movie Armor of God 4 wraps Baku shoot

Filming of the Azerbaijani part of the film "Armor of God 4: Ultimatum" starring Jackie Chan has been completed, the press office of the Azerbaijani Cinema Agency (ARKA) reported.

The agency pointed out that the filming of the film in Baku was a huge undertaking for Azerbaijan.

Up to 26 state agencies and organizations supported the successful Azerbaijani involvement in the shooting of ‘Armor of God 4’. Their work was coordinated by the Ministry of Culture with the participation of the Ministries of Digital Development and Transport, Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations and other structures.