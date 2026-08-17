Israel must seize Gaza - Israeli finance minister

Israel must fully take over the Gaza Strip, establish its military rule there and begin setting up Jewish communities in the Palestinian enclave, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said.

"Israel has to take responsibility for Gaza, fully seize the strip, establish military rule and set up Jewish settlements there," Bezalel Smotrich said.

Moreover, he criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza, which provides for the establishment of international forces to ensure security in the enclave, the newspaper noted.

The minister also said that Israel’s security will not be guaranteed without its settlements in the strip. At the same time, he urged the Israeli government to promote voluntary migration of Palestinians from Gaza.