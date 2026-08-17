Azerbaijan increases hazelnut export revenue

Azerbaijan's hazelnut exports totalled $100.2 million in January – July 2026, showing a 21.5% increase in value compared with the same period last year, the State Customs Committee reported.

Shipment volumes fell by 22.5% to 8,900 tonnes, but revenues rose by $17.75 million.

Russia, Germany, Italy, Türkiye, and Switzerland remained the top buyers, with Poland, Lithuania, Georgia, Spain, France, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Belarus, and Kazakhstan also being among the export countries.

Hazelnuts accounted for 0.6% of Azerbaijan's total export revenues, which reached $17.7 billion during the reporting period.