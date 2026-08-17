Israeli airline extends Moscow flight suspension until October

Israeli airline El Al has extended the suspension of Tel Aviv–Moscow flights until October 22, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia said.

"According to an agency newsletter, the carrier will not operate flights on this route until at least October 22. Passengers on cancelled flights are offered refunds without fees or can change their departure dates",

ATOR said.

The earliest available booking on the route is for November 1.

Russian carrier Red Wings continues to operate flights between Moscow and Tel Aviv.