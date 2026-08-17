Erdogan and Trump discuss Iran and Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan told Trump that making maximum use of diplomacy amid tensions between Iran and the US is “important,” expressing hope that negotiations will continue and saying that Türkiye will keep supporting peace efforts.

The Turkish president said the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed earlier this month between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia “demonstrates a strong stance in ensuring regional stability and security,” the statement said.

On Gaza, Erdogan said that at a time when the goal is to move to the second phase of the peace process, there has been an increase in actions by the Israeli government targeting Palestinians, it added.

He added that “Türkiye will continue to support lasting peace in the region and steps to be taken for the reconstruction of Gaza,” according to the statement.