US reveals timeframe for Hamas disarmament

The disarmament of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas may begin within 30 days, and work to eliminate some of the tunnels in the next two to three months, Jared Kushner, son·in·law of U.S. President Donald Trump, said in an interview with Fox News.

"We're also not going to restrict Israel's right to defend itself if there are any imminent threats. And so we had to clarify what that means," Kushner said.

According to him, progress could begin "within 30 days," including the removal of some weapons. He added that this would require cooperation from both sides.