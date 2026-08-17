Iran does not want to sign deal acceptable to US - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he is not seeking to extend the memorandum of understanding with Iran.

"No," he replied to a journalist’s question about whether he was eager to do so. Iran is not showing willingness to accept the United States’ terms for ending the conflict, the president added.

"They want to make a deal, but they're not going to make the kind of a deal that I feel is necessary," Trump said.

The U.S. President said he has warmed to the idea he expressed last week to declare the Strait of Hormuz American.

"I just think it's a great idea," he said, responding to a request from journalists to clarify his comment about the intention to declare the Strait of Hormuz "U.S. territory" soon.

"We control it with the blockade, and I like the idea of declaring it a territory. We have total control over the Strait. The strait is open. Maybe that will stop, or maybe it'll open up even further. But we're taking out millions of barrels of oil a week," Trump said.

The U.S. leader added that the price of oil is declining and will continue to do so unless the United States decides to do something "far more drastic."