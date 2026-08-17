Türkiye enacts legal framework for PKK disarmament

Türkiye has enacted a landmark law establishing the legal framework for measures to be taken after the PKK disarmament is formally verified. The law entered into force upon its publication in the Official Gazette on August 18.

The Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration was approved by Parliament last week following months of political consultations over the government's "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative. The 12-article legislation received broad parliamentary backing, with 468 lawmakers voting in favor, 88 against and six abstaining.

Its measures can be applied only after security agencies determine that the organization has ended its de facto existence and surrendered all weapons and ammunition under its control.

Investigations and prosecutions for eligible offenses carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years or less will be deferred for five years. Those concerning offenses punishable by more than 15 years, life imprisonment or aggravated life imprisonment will be deferred for 10 years.

The same periods will apply to the enforcement of final prison sentences, based on the total length of the sentence.

Intentional killings committed as part of the organization’s activities are excluded, as are offenses committed before June 1, 2005 that carry life or aggravated life sentences.

Courts will reassess detention and judicial control orders in eligible cases.

Deferrals will be revoked if an individual commits a terrorism offense during the period. If the period is completed without a new offense, a deferred sentence will be deemed served.

Those seeking to benefit from the law must apply in writing within six months of the publication of the MGK decision.

Weapons, ammunition, explosives and other equipment surrendered or declared by organization members will be registered.

An interagency board chaired by the vice president will oversee implementation and report regularly to parliament, which will also establish a monitoring commission.