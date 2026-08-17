Georgia launches fuel deliveries to Abkhazia

Nearly 700 metric tons of fuel have been shipped from Georgia to Abkhazia in recent days, with deliveries commencing amid an acute gasoline shortage.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze confirmed the shipments during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, approximately 680 tons of fuel had been brought in as of yesterday," Kobakhidze said.

He added that the possibility of further fuel deliveries from Georgia to Abkhazia would be discussed with business representatives.

The PM first reported that private businesses had sent fuel to Abkhazia on August 12.

"Yes, fuel was delivered there, but it should be noted that it was not the government specifically, but the private sector," Kobakhidze said.

The fuel earmarked for export to Abkhazia was purchased by the company Solidus from Repsol, which operates the Connect filling station network in Georgia. Solidus holds a special permit to conduct economic activities in Abkhazia.

According to the Georgian premier, the shipments are in response to fuel shortages at filling stations across Abkhazia.

Kobakhidze also raised the prospect of restoring trust-based relations between Georgia and Abkhazia. Responding to remarks by opposition figure Nika Gvaramia, a leader of the Coalition for Change, the PM said that "the aim of such statements is to do everything possible to hinder the restoration of trust between Georgians and Abkhazians."