Tel Aviv refuses to withdraw army from its positions in Gaza

The Israeli military will not withdraw from the so-called Yellow Line and will hold its positions in the Gaza Strip, while Israel will not change its approach toward targeted operations against armed radicals, adviser to the Israeli prime minister’s office Dmitri Gendelman said after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

"The IDF will not retreat from the 'Yellow Line', will remain in its current positions and will continue to counter any threats to its forces and citizens. Israel will not change its approach to targeted killings of militants either," Dmitri Gendelman said.

It was stated during the meeting that there will be no restoration in the Gaza Strip until Hamas is disarmed in the entire enclave, he noted.