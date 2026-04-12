Vestnik Kavkaza

Over 500 ISIS suspects detained in Türkiye

Over 500 ISIS suspects detained in Türkiye
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish security forces have detained 525 suspected ISIS accomplices (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) during a large-scale counterterrorism operation across 56 provinces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to law enforcement, the detainees are suspected of providing financial support to terrorists and maintaining prior contacts with them. All suspects were wanted.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Counter-Terrorism Department

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