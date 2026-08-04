Trump and Emir of Qatar discuss ways to de-escalate Middle East

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, the office of the Qatari head of state said.

The sides discussed recent developments in the region and potential steps toward de-escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran and bring closer their positions, which will "increase chances for a sustainable diplomatic settlement of the crisis."

Trump lauded Doha’s role in supporting diplomatic efforts and promoting dialogue between the parties in the interests of enhancing regional security.

The Qatari Emir, in turn, stressed the importance of continuing the dialogue and called on the parties to remain committed to implementing the US-Iranian memorandum of understanding. He also stressed the need for supporting international initiatives geared to contain further escalation.

Apart from that, the sides reiterated the importance of further coordination on regional and international matters.