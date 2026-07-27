Putin and Aliyev note intensification of Russia-Azerbaijan dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and international issues, according to a Kremlin statement.

"The leaders discussed bilateral and international matters, noting the constructive nature of Russia-Azerbaijan relations as well as the intensification of dialogue between the governments and relevant agencies of the two countries," the statement reads.

In addition, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, previously held talks in Moscow, agreeing on a schedule of meetings for 2026-2027. Furthermore, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev will meet in September to discuss joint trade and economic projects.