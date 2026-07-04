Putin and Trump hold another phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held his fourth telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump this year, according to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

The call lasted approximately an hour and a half.

According to Ushakov, the two leaders discussed the conflict in Ukraine and Washington's involvement in its resolution.

"They touched on the topic of a Ukrainian settlement, including in light of Trump's upcoming participation in the NATO summit in Turkey on July 7-8",

Yuri Ushakov said.

During the talks, Vladimir Putin noted he wants to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means while taking into account conditions important to Russia.

Donald Trump, in turn, confirmed his readiness to facilitate a peaceful resolution.

The leaders also discussed the imminent arrival of Trump's special envoys, Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, in Moscow for further mediation.

Trump also told Putin that Moscow and Washington have enormous prospects for cooperation once the Ukraine conflict is resolved, according to Ushakov.

Resolving the situation around Iran was another topic of discussion.

Putin confirmed his intention to help stabilize the Middle East and expressed hope for a long-term diplomatic settlement between the US and Iran, emphasising the need to respect the interests of both sides.

At the end of the call, Putin congratulated Trump on US Independence Day and wished him a successful World Cup.

According to Ushakov, the two leaders agreed to speak again soon.