Ruble strengthens and stabilizes - Central Bank

Contrary to many expectations, the ruble has been trading within an established range of 75-85 rubles per U.S. dollar, Director of the Monetary Policy Department at the Bank of Russia Andrey Gangan said during the Bank of Russia's Financial Congress.

"Since 2025, the ruble has strengthened and, contrary to many expectations, has since remained within a fairly broad but already established range. Speaking about the nominal dollar exchange rate, it is probably the 75-85 rubles per dollar range. This is approximately the range in which we have seen the exchange rate over the past year and a half," Andrey Gangan said.

At the same time, he emphasized that over the past five years the Russian economy has repeatedly faced major shocks that had a significant impact on the ruble exchange rate and led to sharp fluctuations.