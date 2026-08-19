Trump leaves open possibility of Iran talks resuming

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States could resume negotiations with Iran sooner or later.

"Maybe at some point, but right now the situation is so good," Trump said when asked about the possibility of talks with Tehran restarting.

He repeated that "Iran cannot have nuclear weapons" and reiterated that the U.S. has complete control over the Strait of Hormuz.

"Look, it's very simple: they have to get rid of it completely; they have to get rid of--no nuclear weapon. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

On August 18, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the United States was neither holding nor planning talks with Iran.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the U.S. resumed large-scale strikes on Iran overnight into July 8, accusing Tehran of violating agreements concerning the Strait of Hormuz. On August 2, Trump said that he had agreed to call off a planned major strike on Iran in order to reach a deal with the Islamic republic.