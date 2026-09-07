Vestnik Kavkaza

AZAL to resume regular Baku-Jeddah direct flights

AZAL to resume regular Baku-Jeddah direct flights
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will resume regular flights to the Saudi city of Jeddah in mid-September, with passenger services operating four times a week.

Starting September 15, 2026, AZAL will resume regular flights to Jeddah, the airline’s press service informed.

Flights on the Baku–Jeddah–Baku route will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The updated schedule will give passengers greater flexibility when planning business and leisure trips.

Jeddah is an important economic center on the Red Sea coast and a key transit hub for travelers heading to Mecca and Medina. The resumption of direct flights will therefore make air travel between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia significantly more convenient, the airline said.

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