Turkish Airlines becomes Liverpool's new shirt sponsor

Turkish Airlines has signed a sponsorship deal with English football club Liverpool, becoming the team’s new front-of-shirt sponsor.

Liverpool have replaced their previous shirt sponsor with Türkiye’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, the club reported on its website.

The five-year agreement will take effect on June 1 next year.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. According to British media reports, Liverpool will receive over £300 million ($405 million) for featuring the Turkish Airlines logo on the shirts of its men’s, women’s and youth teams.

Starting with the 2027–28 season, the Turkish Airlines logo will appear on the front of Liverpool’s playing shirts.