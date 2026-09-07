Putin, Trump summarise US delegations visits to Moscow and Kiev

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday, with the recent visits by a US delegation to Moscow and Kiev at the center of their discussion.

The phone call between the Russian and US presidents took place on Tuesday, September 8, Russian presidential aide Yuriy Ushakov said.

According to Ushakov, the conversation lasted one hour and was constructive and quite frank.

The two presidents gave a positive assessment of the visits to Moscow and Kiev by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the American president.

During the call, Putin assured Trump that Russia has no aggressive plans toward Europe.

The presidents also agreed to remain in contact and continue working together, including on humanitarian issues, Ushakov said.

Trump, for his part, said the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved in order to restore relations between Russia and the United States. Putin supported Trump’s efforts to build a constructive partnership between the two countries.