U-17 Wrestling World Championships kick off in Azerbaijan

The World Wrestling Championships for athletes under the age of 17 will be held in Azerbaijan from July 27 to August 2. A record number of wrestlers are set to compete in the tournament.

Today marks the start of the U-17 Wrestling World Championships in Baku. The event will run from July 27 to August 2 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The upcoming world championship is poised to become the most heavily attended in the last 20 years. A total of 675 wrestlers (242 in Greco-Roman, 242 in freestyle, and 191 in women’s wrestling), along with 272 coaches and 64 international referees, will take part.

Over the course of the week, young athletes from across the globe will compete for medals in three disciplines: Greco-Roman, freestyle, and women’s wrestling.

Russia

Russia will be represented at the tournament by 30 athletes.

The freestyle wrestling squad includes: Aldar Badmaev (45 kg), Kirill Kondrashov (48 kg), Islam Kurakhmaev (51 kg), Mustafa Bersanukaev (55 kg), Sergey Karamryan (60 kg), Magomed Ibragimov (65 kg), Mokhmad Baysultanov (71 kg), Kantemir Elmesov (80 kg), Abdurazak Shabanov (92 kg), and Magomed Omarov (110 kg).

Competing for the Greco-Roman team are: Arsan Aliev (45 kg), Soltan Yusupov (48 kg), Artem Tkachenko (51 kg), Edem Payziev (55 kg), Mikhail Stepanov (60 kg), Shamil Labazanov (65 kg), Aslan Dzuev (71 kg), Ilyas Gadaborshev (80 kg), Aslan Kardanov (92 kg), and Fedor Sukharev (110 kg).

The women’s national team features: Fidan Mamedova (40 kg), Daria Maslennikova (43 kg), Alina Baranova (46 kg), Irina Tsydeeva (49 kg), Sofia Akchurina (53 kg), Sofia Belova (57 kg), Kamila Temiraeva (61 kg), Maria Shanina (65 kg), Polina Efimova (69 kg), and Karina Muzalevskaya (73 kg).

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan will field 29 wrestlers at the home world championships.

The freestyle team is made up of: Tunar Hasanov (45 kg), Huseyn Rzazade (48 kg), Ibrahim Hasanov (51 kg), Abbas Shafiev (55 kg), Eljan Hasanov (60 kg), Rashid Nazarov (65 kg), Tunar Guliyev (71 kg), Nihad Suleymanly (80 kg), Elgun Karimli (92 kg), and Hakim Tagiev (110 kg).

The Greco-Roman roster includes: Ali Javadly (45 kg), Omar Salmanov (48 kg), Abdulrahman Huseynli (51 kg), Gurban Mejnumov (55 kg), Elmir Cherkezov (60 kg), Orkhan Gabilbli (65 kg), Nadir Hasanov (71 kg), Isfakhan Hasanov (80 kg), Zohrab Safarov (92 kg), and Emin Bakhshaliyev (110 kg).

Taking the mat for the women’s team are: Gulhanim Shirinova (40 kg), Vafa Orujeva (43 kg), Nuray Jafarli (46 kg), Nazrin Ahmadli (49 kg), Fatima Bayramova (53 kg), Garatel Gulieva (57 kg), Fidan Babaeva (61 kg), Rana Nurieva (65 kg), and Simura Abdullaeva (69 kg).

Armenia

Armenian athletes will compete on Azerbaijani soil for the first time since the Second Karabakh War in 2020. Initially, Armenia expressed uncertainty about whether its young wrestlers should participate in the Baku world championship, but ultimately decided to send its athletes to the neighboring republic.

At the U-17 World Championships, Armenia will be represented by 16 wrestlers.

The freestyle team consists of: Murad Garibyan (51 kg), David Baleyan (55 kg), Grisha Gevorkyan (60 kg), Erik Papikyan (65 kg), Varuzhan Aslanyan (71 kg), and Vache Aslanyan (80 kg).

Competing in Greco-Roman are: Vazgen Vardanyan (45 kg), Ararat Avetisyan (48 kg), Gevorg Harutyunyan (51 kg), Gegham Yeghiazaryan (55 kg), Artush Petrosyan (60 kg), Vazgen Mnatsakanyan (65 kg), Janes Nazaryan (71 kg), Vahe Hoveyan (80 kg), Aleksan Shaljyan (92 kg), and Khachik Khachatryan (110 kg).

Georgia

Georgia will be represented at the world tournament by 23 athletes.

The freestyle squad includes: Luka Dotiashvili (45 kg), Zurab Dotiashvili (48 kg), Giorgi Narimanidze (51 kg), Saba Mindlashvili (55 kg), Davit Mdzewashvili (60 kg), Bidzina Jincharadze (65 kg), Bogdan Kvantaliani (71 kg), Rati Revazashvili (80 kg), Nuradin Mustafaev (92 kg), and Murtaz Bagdavadze (110 kg).

Taking part in the Greco-Roman discipline are: Luka Bolkvadze (45 kg), Giorgi Chkhikvadze (48 kg), Saba Abashidze (51 kg), Giorgi Kedelidze (55 kg), Giorgi Chachua (60 kg), Vasili Lomjaria (65 kg), Nikoloz Kutubidze (71 kg), Luka Buiglishvili (80 kg), Shota Tabatadze (92 kg), and Saba Takidze (110 kg).

The women’s team will be represented by Anna Labadze (57 kg), Anna Tsereteli (61 kg), and Nino Samkharadze (69 kg).

Competition Schedule:

July 27 (Monday)

Greco-Roman Qualification Rounds (09:30 MSK onwards): 48kg, 55kg, 65kg, 80kg, 110kg

Greco-Roman Semifinals (17:00 MSK onwards): 48kg, 55kg, 65kg, 80kg, 110kg

July 28 (Tuesday)

Greco-Roman Repechage (09:30 MSK onwards): 48kg, 55kg, 65kg, 80kg, 110kg

Greco-Roman Qualification Rounds (09:30 MSK onwards): 45kg, 51kg, 60kg, 71kg, 92kg

Greco-Roman Semifinals (16:00 MSK onwards): 45kg, 51kg, 60kg, 71kg, 92kg

Greco-Roman Finals (17:00 MSK onwards): 48kg, 55kg, 65kg, 80kg, 110kg

July 29 (Wednesday)

Greco-Roman Repechage (09:30 MSK onwards): 45kg, 51kg, 60kg, 71kg, 92kg

Women's Wrestling Qualification Rounds (09:30 MSK onwards): 43kg, 49kg, 57kg, 65kg, 73kg

Women's Wrestling Semifinals (16:00 MSK onwards): 43kg, 49kg, 57kg, 65kg, 73kg

Greco-Roman Finals (17:00 MSK onwards): 45kg, 51kg, 60kg, 71kg, 92kg

July 30 (Thursday)

Women's Wrestling Repechage (09:30 MSK onwards): 43kg, 49kg, 57kg, 65kg, 73kg

Women's Wrestling Qualification Rounds (09:30 MSK onwards): 40kg, 46kg, 53kg, 61kg, 69kg

Women's Wrestling Semifinals (16:00 MSK onwards): 40kg, 46kg, 53kg, 61kg, 69kg

Women's Wrestling Finals (17:00 MSK onwards): 43kg, 49kg, 57kg, 65kg, 73kg

July 31 (Friday)

Women's Wrestling Repechage (09:30 MSK onwards): 40kg, 46kg, 53kg, 61kg, 69kg

Freestyle Qualification (09:30 MSK onwards): 48kg, 55kg, 65kg, 80kg, 110kg

Freestyle Semifinals (16:00 MSK onwards): 48kg, 55kg, 65kg, 80kg, 110kg

Women's Wrestling Finals (17:00 MSK onwards): 40kg, 46kg, 53kg, 61kg, 69kg

August 1 (Saturday)

Freestyle Repechage (09:30 MSK onwards): 48kg, 55kg, 65kg, 80kg, 110kg

Freestyle Qualification Rounds (09:30 MSK onwards): 45kg, 51kg, 60kg, 71kg, 92kg

Freestyle Semifinals (16:00 MSK onwards): 45kg, 51kg, 60kg, 71kg, 92kg

Freestyle Finals (17:00 MSK onwards): 48kg, 55kg, 65kg, 80kg, 110kg

August 2 (Sunday)