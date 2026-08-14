Pakistan keeps up mediation efforts to resolve US-Iran conflict - envoy

Pakistan continues to make mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between Iran and the United States, Pakistan's ambassador to Turkmenistan Faryal Leghari said at a reception at the Pakistani embassy on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

"The civilian and military leadership of Pakistan, in particular Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal General Asim Munir, are working tirelessly to support mediation efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict between the United States and Iran," Leghari said.

According to her, recognizing the enormous benefits of regional peace, they must continue to encourage dialogue, restore trust where relations have become strained.

"We hope that commendable mediation efforts will bring all parties involved closer to a just and lasting settlement," Leghari said.

The diplomat noted that Islamabad remains firmly committed to peace, it believes that differences should be resolved through diplomacy, dialogue, respect for international law and the sovereign equality of states.