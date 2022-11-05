Sweden refuses cooperation with PKK ahead of NATO meeting with Turkey

5 Nov. 18:55

On Saturday, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the Swedish authorities would not cooperate with organizations linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"We should not have political cooperation with organizations that are so close to the PKK," the Swedish prime minister said in an interview with TV4. Thus he commented on the statement of Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, who previously reported that the Swedish authorities no longer support the Kurdish militias in Syria - the People's Defence Units (YPG) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD). According to the minister, "it is important for Sweden to keep a distance in relation to these organizations", he pointed out that the country "needs good relations with Turkey" and that ”Sweden has no ambiguous contacts" with the YPG and PYD.