IMF changes growth forecast for Georgian economy

12 Nov. 17:30

The International Monetary Fund predicts GDP growth in Georgia in 2022 at 10%, which is 1 percentage point higher than the previous forecast.

In September, the IMF predicted that the Georgian economy would grow to 9%, and the inflation rate will amount to 11.7%.

“Currently, economic growth is projected at 10% in 2022, and annual inflation is projected to be at 10.5%,” Sputnik Georgia quotes the document.

IMF experts attribute the high growth of the economy to an increase in income from tourism, a surge in immigration, and the influx of funds caused by it. According to the IMF, the economy was also affected by an increase in transit trade.