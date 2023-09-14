More than two dozen families get keys to houses in Aghali

14 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A total of 25 more families were handed the keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Aghali in the Zangilan district. In general, 123 people left Baku for the village of Agali on September 13.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan Vahid Hajiyev and other officials met the newly arrived citizens in the 'smart village' of Agali. The former internally displaced persons were handed the keys to the apartments.

Return to Aghali

As of today, a total of 133 families, or almost 650 people, have been resettled in the village of Agali in the Zangilan district within the framework of the 'Great Return' project. Newly settled families will be employed according to their professional qualifications and skills.

All conditions and infrastructure are available for the returned population: a public services center, a school, a kindergarten, a bank, a post office, catering facilities and much more.

In addition, preparatory work is underway to relocate the next families to the village, this process is planned to be carried out in the coming months.