Türkiye implemented over 500 projects in Azerbaijan - Ömer Bolat

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced that Turkish companies have invested more than $20 billion in construction and infrastructure projects across Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Speaking about the scale of Turkish involvement, Bolat noted that in Azerbaijan, Turkish firms have completed over 500 projects with a total value of $18 billion. In Georgia, more than 300 construction initiatives have been carried out, amounting to $3.5 billion.

The minister also highlighted that significant activity is currently under way in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. He stressed the importance of continued trilateral cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Georgia in the areas of transport, energy, and tourism.