According to Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, the Georgian authorities have no plans to abandon their previous policy of sanctions against Russia, indicating that they will not impose such restrictions.

Speaking on the matter, Bochorishvili explained Georgia's position and the reasoning behind its refusal to participate in anti-Russian sanctions.

"We cannot and will not impose sanctions, as this would have virtually no effect on Russia but would cause serious damage to Georgia",

the minister stated.

Her comments follow recent remarks by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, who noted that Moscow is open to developing relations with Georgia based on Tbilisi's willingness. Galuzin highlighted the active growth of tourism ties, air links established between the two countries, and Russia's role as a key trade and economic partner for Georgia.